‘Certified Lover Boy’ Drake is dropping ‘CLB’ themed Nike Air Force 1s

Drake’s highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy has a commemorative ‘CLB’ themed Nike Air Force 1s to celebrate the album’s impending release.

The minimalistic design appears to be identical to other all-white Air Force 1s, but close inspection reveals little differences that set it apart. The premium tumbled leather top is adorned with classic “Triple White” tones, while “Love you forever” in a curved font substitutes the traditional “AIR” text on the heel. The design is completed with a heart-studded outsole.

The Drake x Nike Air Force 1 Low is sure to spark frenzy, but it’s highly likely that the pair count remains limited. And if the collaboration does release, look for it to potentially drop simultaneously with the album.

Drake has released hit after hit for the past decade and his upcoming album is highly anticipated amongst his fans. Though the release date for his album is currently unknown, Drake has given an update saying it’s about to be mixed and “on the way”.

The rapper has been teasing the record for some time and was originally scheduled to release it in January 2021.