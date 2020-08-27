Cha-ching! Bella Thorne makes millions on OnlyFans

Cha-ching! Bella Thorne makes millions on OnlyFansThursday, August 27, 2020
|
While many
in Jamaicans turn up their noses at entertainers Ishawna and D’Angel for joining
OnlyFans, American celebrity Bella Thorne is cashing in from the platform.
A day after joining the website, the American actress and singer earned $1 million – setting a record on the platform. And in less than a week on OnlyFans, it is said that Bella earned $2 million.
OnlyFans is a content subscription service where creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content. Although it is popular in the adult entertainment industry, there is also content from physical fitness experts and musicians.
While the website is popular for nude pics and x-rated videos, Bella insists that she will not be posting nudes. Instead, she will be posting personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos – including bikini pics. It is also said that she will be responding to messages from fans. Bella is charging a subscription fee of $20 per month to view her content on OnlyFans.
It is understood that Bella will be using her earnings for her production company and charity. She is also using OnlyFans for a film project she will be doing with Sean Baker.
