Cham shares how ‘Showtime’ riddim impacted his career

Dancehall artiste Cham is sharing some history on his famed career and how dropping a song on the ‘Showtime’ riddim propelled him into the limelight. Cham revealed the history in a video posted on his

The rhythm was released by producer Dave Kelly in 1997 through his Mad House label and featured artistes like Spragga Benz, Bounty Killer, Mad Cobra, Shaggy, General Degree, and others. “At that time I had released three or four or five number one songs but my name wasn’t called in none of these songs. So you had fans out there singing the songs but no one knew my name or who I was, I didn’t have any music videos, none a that,” he said.

He however related that an intro for Gallang Yah Gal’ changed all that. “My thing was that the next song I was gonna put out, I was gonna make sure my name was called in the song. So that’s how we came up with the idea ‘Showtime, we present on stage out of Sherlock Crescent signed by the Mad People Gang, Baby Cham,” he continued.

For Cham, the ‘Showtime’ riddim is the greatest such effort in the history of dancehall. “Showtime riddim to me is the greatest riddim of all time, the biggest dancehall riddim,” he remarked.

He also sought to provide some background information as to how the track came to get its name. “The reason it was called Showtime, Dave Kelly actually put a crowd from a soccer stadium and there were some voices going ‘hey hey hey’ in it and that’s how the whole idea of Showtime came about”.

Cham as part of celebrations to commemorate the album’s 21st anniversary has been providing commentary on aspects of the effort. He also spoke on how the track ‘Many Many’ happened and that Kerry who was mentioned in the track was actually a real person and his friend.