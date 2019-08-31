‘Champion’ branding! Drake rocks Buju Banton shirt in Turks & Caicos

‘Champion’ branding! Drake rocks Buju Banton shirt in Turks & CaicosSaturday, August 31, 2019
|
Canadian rapper Drake has been showing his
support for the Gargamel, Buju Banton.
The megastar was spotted recently in a nightclub in Turks and Caicos wearing a red Supreme-brand shirt with Banton’s face emblazoned at the front, in several photos he took with Jamaican artiste Shensea as well in as in two amateur videos.
Buju has a t-shirt deal with apparel company Supreme which, as a part of their 2019 Summer Tees release, added the Buju photo t-shirt collection to their running catalogue.
The 2019 photo T-shirt features Buju clad in a photo wearing a white tee with the iconic red box logo at the front, as is traditionally done with all of Supreme’s past photo tees.
The back of the tee features a note from Buju, “Supreme forward ever stand firm Jah love”.
The Supreme Buju Banton Photo Tee was released on June 27 and retailed for US$48 but has been spotted on sale online for as much as US$150. It comes in several different colours including red, white, black and green.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy