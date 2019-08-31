‘Champion’ branding! Drake rocks Buju Banton shirt in Turks & Caicos

Canadian rapper Drake has been showing his

support for the Gargamel, Buju Banton.

The megastar was spotted recently in a nightclub in Turks and Caicos wearing a red Supreme-brand shirt with Banton’s face emblazoned at the front, in several photos he took with Jamaican artiste Shensea as well in as in two amateur videos.

Buju has a t-shirt deal with apparel company Supreme which, as a part of their 2019 Summer Tees release, added the Buju photo t-shirt collection to their running catalogue.

The 2019 photo T-shirt features Buju clad in a photo wearing a white tee with the iconic red box logo at the front, as is traditionally done with all of Supreme’s past photo tees.

The back of the tee features a note from Buju, “Supreme forward ever stand firm Jah love”.

The Supreme Buju Banton Photo Tee was released on June 27 and retailed for US$48 but has been spotted on sale online for as much as US$150. It comes in several different colours including red, white, black and green.