Charly Black drops Rio Bueno, says album is an ode to home community

Dancehall star Charly Black’s debut album ‘Rio Bueno’ is here.

The ‘Party Animal’ hit-maker released the body of work on Friday (November 12).

‘Rio Bueno’ is the name of Black’s home community in Trelawny, where he started out as a sound selector and transitioned into a deejay.

The artiste has consistently maintained that he’ll never forget the place from where he came, and is known for always reppin the parish of his birth, Trelawny.

In an Instagram post about his album drop Black thanked God for another day of life while mobilizing fans to go and stream the body of work.

He also encouraged fans to share feedback about the album, adding they should tag him when they have identified their favourite song.

“First and foremost thanks to GOD for life….My album is out now, “said Black on IG.

“All my fans over the world go stream my album and tag me let me know what’s your favorite song from it…thanks to all the producers, ” he added.

Just a few days prior to its official release, Black staged a listening party in New York where fans were able to get an early listen to some of the tracks on the album.

Despite this being his first studio album, Black has been a regular on the music scene with hits such as, ‘Party Animal’ , ‘Buddy Buddy’ and ‘Whine and Kotch’.