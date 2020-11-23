Charly Black happy to collab with Freddie McGregor

After years

of admiring his work, Charly Black says he is humbled to be working on a track

with Big Ship captain Freddie McGregor.

The name of the song has not been revealed, but the Gyal Yuh A Party Animal deejay said that he is grateful for the opportunity to work with McGregor.

â€œIâ€™m grateful to know a artist such as this great legend here who i grew up listening to his music call me and said he wanted to do a song with me,â€ Black said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

â€œI just want to say big respect sir @bigshipfreddie I truly appreciate this opportunity Ÿ¤Ÿ¿Ÿ¤Ÿ¿2021 we ready #ja #yardlink #teamunstoppableŸ¤Ÿ¿ #lifestillakeepâ€

A release date has not been disclosed.

Itâ€™s no surprise that Black is happy to work with McGregor, 64, whose music career started in the 1960s when he was part of The Clarendonians. Over the decades, he made his mark as a solo act with tracks like Push Comes To Shove, Big Ship, Just Donâ€™t Want To Be Lonely and I Was Born A Winner.

In 2002, McGregor was nominated in the â€˜Best Reggae Albumâ€™ category at the Grammy Awards for Anything For You.