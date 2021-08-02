Charly Black lights up Gold Cup final in Las Vegas

Dancehall artiste Charly Black had the crowd rocking as he performed at the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

He, along with the duo Cali & El Dandee, gave the crowd, and viewers around the world a fantastic and energetic performance as they did the theme song for the event Juega.

The performance was done in front of a capacity-filled Allegiant stadium and served as a good precursor to the hotly contested encounter between Mexico and the United States.

Charly Black later took to Instagram where he summed up his feelings about the event. “So many times I was invited to Las Vegas and I said I won’t go until I’m working and last night I got to perform in front of 61,547 patrons in attendance at the Allegiant stadium plus the millions watching the Gold Cup finals worldwide” he shared.

He added that he was pleased to represent Jamaica even though they had bowed out earlier losing to eventual champions, the United States. “While I represent my country (Jamaica) even though my team never made it to the finals I’m still proud of them. Big up Cali & El Dandee, yea a mad thing”.

Black was recruited for the competition’s anthem which saw him collaborating with the Colombian pair on the track which has been well received so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charly Trelawny Black (@charlytrelawnyblack)

The football tournament came to an end on Sunday with the United States coming out 1-0 winners over their Spanish-speaking counterparts for their sixth hold on the title.