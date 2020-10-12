Charly Black to release song called ‘Lisa Hanna’

We donâ€™t know

if it is just mere coincidence, but Charly Black will be releasing a song

called Lisa Hanna while the politician is campaigning to become president

of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP).

On Monday, the Gyal Yuh A Party Animal deejay said that his new track will be released this Friday.

But he hinted at something involving Lisa Hanna a week ago when he posted a picture of him and a smiling female.

â€œL I S A H A N N Aâ€¦.your so intelligent and to me thatâ€™s sexy personality so different and you brain nuh stop a Netflix #lisahanna #teamunstoppableŸ¤Ÿ¿ #charlyblack,â€ he said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram SMILE LIKE LISA HANNA THIS FRIDAY #lisahanna #charlyblack #jamaicaA post shared by CHARLY BLACK (@charlytrelawnyblack) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

At the time, however, many people were a little confused about the caption and the picture.

â€œCaption vs pic. What does one have to do with the other? Asking for a friend,â€ one person said.

â€œThat is not Lisa HannaŸ˜‚â€¦let me go get the right Lisa Hanna for youŸ˜‚â€¦Big up CHARLYYYYYYY,â€ another person said.

Despite the questions and confusion, Charly has not said what the song is about.

Meanwhile, Lisa Hanna is busy campaigning ahead of the November 7 election in which she will go up against Mark Golding.