Charly Black to release song called ‘Lisa Hanna’Monday, October 12, 2020
We donâ€™t know
if it is just mere coincidence, but Charly Black will be releasing a song
called Lisa Hanna while the politician is campaigning to become president
of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP).
On Monday, the Gyal Yuh A Party Animal deejay said that his new track will be released this Friday.
But he hinted at something involving Lisa Hanna a week ago when he posted a picture of him and a smiling female.
â€œL I S A H A N N Aâ€¦.your so intelligent and to me thatâ€™s sexy personality so different and you brain nuh stop a Netflix #lisahanna #teamunstoppableŸ¤Ÿ¿ #charlyblack,â€ he said in the caption.
At the time, however, many people were a little confused about the caption and the picture.
â€œCaption vs pic. What does one have to do with the other? Asking for a friend,â€ one person said.
â€œThat is not Lisa HannaŸ˜‚â€¦let me go get the right Lisa Hanna for youŸ˜‚â€¦Big up CHARLYYYYYYY,â€ another person said.
Despite the questions and confusion, Charly has not said what the song is about.
Meanwhile, Lisa Hanna is busy campaigning ahead of the November 7 election in which she will go up against Mark Golding.
