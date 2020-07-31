That was quick: Fans question views on Charly Black’s ‘Sidung’Friday, July 31, 2020
|
Have you seen Charly Blackâ€™s music video for Sidung? If not, then youâ€™re apparently missing out, as the video, released three weeks ago has already amassed 14 million views.
Shot in some hills somewhere; the video features scantily dressed women, grinding on the ground, grinding on Charly Black, grinding in water, and on other men. Charly Black in the meantime is singing about his sexual prowess and commands women to â€˜sidungâ€™ on his male organ.
There is no denying that the Trelawney native is a talented artiste. He attained international recognition with his 2015 hit Party Animal, had a recent collab with international artiste, Neyo, and boasts a wide fan base in Latin America. The song, Sidung brings the party vibes that we appreciate from Charly Black.
But its the views on the less than remarkable video that has some fans questioning whether or not the One In A Million artiste spent some of the â€˜green cabbageâ€™ to get them.
Although he has a lot of international fans, many are left wondering how such a record-breaking song didnâ€™t even create a stir in Jamaica.
â€œ@charlytrelawnyblackÂ I know you buy views for that song Iâ€™m not stupid like these people,â€ one person commented on Charly Black Instagram account, after he posted a clip of the video boasting about the views.
And with so many views, there were those who were curious as to how it didnâ€™t even trend in Jamaica.
â€œWith so many views in 2 weeks why this not on trending,â€
â€œSo how this not trending atÂ #1Â Ÿ¤” tell them stop play with yuh,â€ another commented.
â€œ12Mâ€ in 2weeks where the bloggers at Ÿ¤¯Ÿ¤¯Ÿ¤¯,â€ somebody else wanted to know.
Charly Black has not responded to these allegations but is busy promoting his video and enjoying its quick success.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy