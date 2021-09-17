Chart-topping and Grammy-winning acts featured on Freedom Sound rhythm

Producer Adrian ‘Donsome’ Hanson has finally released the highly anticipated Freedom Sound rhythm project.

Grammy-winning singer Mykal Rose, gold-selling and Billboard-chart topping American reggae band Big Mountain, international acts Marina Peralta, Kings and Comrades, Pressure Busspipe, King Tappa, and Canadian Juno Award nominee Ammoye are among those featured on the project.

“Freedom Sound is the follow-up to our previous project the Black Tears rhythm. Creatively, we felt that after the tears we have to free ourselves. So, Freedom Sound is all about feeling free to be yourself,” said Hanson, CEO of Donsome Records.

Hanson further stated, “I wanted to have artistes from other side of the world who have been doing reggae with the same goal and fight that helped to birth reggae. Marina Peralta is from Brazil and she is one of the artistes who sings about the fight and struggles that we face daily.”

Videos for three songs on the projects, Fade Away by Lutan Fyah, Freedom Fighters by Marina Peralta, and Love Spell by King Tappa have now been released.

Some tracks featured on the Freedom Sound rhythm include Wan to Be Free by Anthony B, Good People by Chezidek, Stop and Smell the Roses by Ammoye, Rise to the Top by Kings and Comrades, No More Lies by Junior Kelly, I Give You Love by Mykal Rose, Hear that Sound by Big Mountain featuring Quino, Good People (Johnny Good) by Chezidek and Perfect Giddimani, Like Jah by Pressure Busspipe and Greatest by Richie Spice.