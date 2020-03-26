checkinchallenge: Konshens puts focus on mental health

#checkinchallenge: Konshens puts focus on mental healthThursday, March 26, 2020
|
Although so much happening in the world as it relates
to COVID-19, dancehall artiste Konshens has placed focus on persons with mental
health issues.
He has created a challenge that doesn’t involve push-ups or pictures. For the #checkinchallenge, Konshens simply wants you to keep in touch with persons who struggle with mental health.
“All the people with anxiety issues and mental health issues in this time when life is on standstill, try not to lay up alone with your thoughts… try reading, run up that internet, take up a hobby. It’s f**king tuff to not sink into a hole right now. And if you know sum1 you care about has these kinda issues, CHECK IN regularly. That’s my challenge. #checkinchallenge,” Konshens said in his Instagram Story on Wednesday.
It is not surprising that Konshens created this challenge, as his brother, Delus, took his own life in 2016. Konshens later launched the Delus Lived foundation to help raise awareness about mental.
Konshens has also admitted that he suffered from depression and has had suicidal thoughts.
