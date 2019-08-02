Cheers to Bomboclat!Friday, August 02, 2019
In Jamaica, certain terms are regarded as derogatory, or as some people term them ‘bad words’.
Popular disc jockey, DJ Sparks, has sought to challenge Jamaicans to change their perspective on some of these words, pointing out that some of the words they are shying away from, are being used to popular effects across the world.
Sparks recently took to social media to talk about the development, stating for instance, that in Belgium the beer brand ‘Boomboclat’ is consumed by thousands yearly.
Sparks then called on Jamaicans to stop branding some of their own terms as bad.
“We just waan uno see say a we a Jamaica a fight we own language,” said Sparks on her official twitter page.
In Jamaica the word ‘Boomboclat’ though highlighted as the title of one Reggae legend Peter Tosh’s most popular songs, is used as a curse word and seen as disrespectful by many.
