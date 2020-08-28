Chelsea sign former PSG star Thiago Silva

Chelsea sign former PSG star Thiago SilvaFriday, August 28, 2020
|
Brazilian Thiago Silva signed with
Chelsea on a one-year deal today, August 28, after his contract with Paris
Saint-Germain (PSG) expired.
The defender’s departure will be a huge loss to PSG who played in their first Champions League final, which was won by Bayern Munich, last week.
Chelsea has the option of signing Silva for an additional year once this contract period ends.
Silva is the latest signing by the English team which has recruited striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell since the season’s end.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, “Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.”
Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.”
