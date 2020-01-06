Chet Hanks and his ‘Jamaican accent’ at the Golden Globes confuses Twitter

Chet Hanks may be doing much better with sobriety,

but the son of legendary American actor Tom Hanks has many persons wondering

what prompted his bizarre speech the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards show in

Los Angeles on Sunday.

It was obvious that the Empire heartthrob was excited his father was about to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, but Chetâ€™s Instagram red-carpet post, where he spoke in some variation of Jamaican patois, has social media collectively scratching its head.

â€œBig up di whole island massive! Itâ€™s ya boy Chet coming straight from da Golden Globe awards, zeen? Fi mi fada Tom Hanks presenting an award soon forward come. Big up!â€ he said.

Watch the clip below, BUZZ fam:

View this post on Instagram BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN Ÿ”¥ Ÿ”¥ Ÿ”¥ CHUNE INA post shared by —–—›—˜—§ —›—”—¡——¦ â™ ï¸ (@chethanx) on Jan 5, 2020 at 7:41pm PST

While the video was seemingly done in jest for Chetâ€™s 74,000 followers, other social media users werenâ€™t amused and questioned why he needed to speak in patois at all.

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? â€” Brittny Pierre Ÿ¥³â™’ï¸ (@sleep2dream) pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhAJanuary 6, 2020

chet hanks speaking patois is a glitch in the matrix.â€” slackjawâ€™s hunny (@treauxphywife) January 6, 2020

Chet Hanks speaking patois has to be one of the most random and funniest things Iâ€™ve ever seenŸ˜­Ÿ˜‚â€” Hauwa-Kulu (@hawiee998) January 6, 2020

Why am I seeing a video on my TL of Chet Hanks speaking in patois?â€” Ronald A Coon, yeah (@dBdaSportsGuru) January 6, 2020

Guys, we (of a particular age) know that Chet Hanks used to rap. We are also confused as to why he is speaking patois.â€” Stefanie Cherelle (@StefCherelle_) January 6, 2020

The 29-year-old American was in on the joke as well, sharing clippings from articles in major US publications on Instagram after the awards show.