Chet Hanks shoots his shot at â€˜bad gyal Adeleâ€™

British pop star Adele continues to be a trending topic on

the internet, and unofficial American yaadie, Chet Hanks is among those who

like what they see.

Hanks, in a video on Instagram on Tuesday (September 1), gushed over Adeleâ€™s Sunday outfit commemorating what would have been the 55th staging of the Notting Hill Carnival, adding that she looked great and she should hit him up in his DMs.

The video starts with the 30-year-old Chet vibing to Adeleâ€™s smash hit Set Fire To The Rain, after which he began his attempt to woo her in a butchered Jamaican accent.

â€œAdele, Adele! Yuh nuh see mah pree yuh from long time but afta mi see yuh picture from wah day? Mhmm, it sweet me,â€ Chet asserted.

â€œMi nah tell nuh lie, my girl, di hairstyle fit yuh. Big up yuhself,â€ he added, as the Grammy Award winning-song continued to blare.

Hanks mouthed the words â€˜Hit me in my DMsâ€™ and offered a wink to the camera.

Check the video out below:

@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²A post shared by —–—›—˜—§ —›—"—¡——¦ (@chethanx) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:35pm PDT

Adele, who turned many virtual heads on social media, donned a highly â€˜Jamaican-esqueâ€™ outfit, complemented by Bantu knots, leggings and extravagant carnival feathersâ€”and met with polarising reactions.

