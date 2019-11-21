Chimney Records flying high with ‘Aircraft’ rhythm

Chimney Records is again flying high with the release of their ‘Aircraft’

rhythm that features a number of top dancehall artistes.

The juggling features big-name dancehall acts like Aidonia, who leads the charge with Aircraft. The rhythm also has Govana’s Upfront that has been creating quite a buzz in dancehall since it was released recently.

Shenseea might still be in the Halloween fever with her song Trick’a Treat while Jahmiel gives listeners something different in Money Money. The ‘Big Deal Boss’ Christopher Martin motivate fans with his track, Big Big. Ding Dong is also on the rhythm with Watch Dem, and TeeJay showed his merciless lyrical ability in Draco.

Newcomers like Intence and Iwaata also did well with Dreamlife and Vexx, respectively. Zagga then balances the rhythm with Keep Calm.

The ‘Aircraft’ rhythm was released on Saturday, November 16, and since then the songs have been getting rave reviews from dancehall fans. It is also expected that the juggling will dominate during the upcoming Christmas season.