Chimney Records flying high with ‘Aircraft’ rhythm

Chimney Records flying high with ‘Aircraft’ rhythmThursday, November 21, 2019
|
Chimney Records is again flying high with the release of their ‘Aircraft’
rhythm that features a number of top dancehall artistes.
The juggling features big-name dancehall acts like Aidonia, who leads the charge with Aircraft. The rhythm also has Govana’s Upfront that has been creating quite a buzz in dancehall since it was released recently.
Shenseea might still be in the Halloween fever with her song Trick’a Treat while Jahmiel gives listeners something different in Money Money. The ‘Big Deal Boss’ Christopher Martin motivate fans with his track, Big Big. Ding Dong is also on the rhythm with Watch Dem, and TeeJay showed his merciless lyrical ability in Draco.
Dancehall artiste Aidonia is also on the rhythm with a banger called Aircraft.
Newcomers like Intence and Iwaata also did well with Dreamlife and Vexx, respectively. Zagga then balances the rhythm with Keep Calm.
The ‘Aircraft’ rhythm was released on Saturday, November 16, and since then the songs have been getting rave reviews from dancehall fans. It is also expected that the juggling will dominate during the upcoming Christmas season.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy