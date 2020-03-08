Chinese company Oppo announces two new Find X2 phones

Chinese brand Oppo just unveiled its new Oppo Find X2 flagship series phones.

MWC was cancelled, but that didn’t stop Oppo from going online and showcasing their latest smartphones. Recently, companies have chosen online announcements over mass gatherings. These online announcements come in response to many event cancellations due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro represent the latest and greatest from Oppo, incorporating modern technologies for futureproofing. The phones have a laundry list of specs that puts Oppo among the flagship ranks.

Display

The most prominent spec upgrade to the Find X2 series is the new 6.7-inch 120Hz “Ultra Vision” display. High refresh rate displays are better for viewing fast-moving objects and will come in handy when viewing sports or playing games.

Oppo’s new flagships also have 240Hz touch sampling rate so the phone can detect fingers faster. At 3168 x 1440, QHD+ max resolution and the ability to display over a billion colours, the displays should be a sight to behold. Impressively, the Find X2 phones can run at 120Hz at QHD+ resolution. The S20 trio limits the high refresh rate option to 1080p. Good job, Oppo!

Underneath all the screen goodness is Oppo’s O1 Ultra Vision Engine. The industry-first chip is designed to enhance HDR content and enable Oppo’s Motion Clear technology. Motion Clear works by adding additional frames when watching 24 or 30 fps content. Motion Clear reduces motion blur for content like many modern televisions.

Camera technology

Along with stellar displays, Oppo equipped the new Find X devices with new cameras. The Find X2 Pro comes with a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP periscope zoom lens, and 48MP ultra-wide and a camera. The non-Pro Find X2 has a 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide and a 48MP primary shooter. For selfies, both devices come with 32MP cameras.

Audio

On the audio side, Oppo equipped its Find X2 series with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology. There’s no headphone jack, so users must use wireless solutions, a USB-C solution, or live the dongle life.

Battery life

All that tech is useless with a dead battery, especially those high refresh rate screens. Thankfully, Oppo included decent sized batteries inside their latest flagship phones. The X2 Pro has a modest 4260mAh max capacity while the X2 has 4000mAh total power.

No, they don’t have 5000mAh cells like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but the X2 phones have extremely fast wired charging. Oppo’s 65W Super VOOC 2.0 tech charges the Find X2 Pro from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes. Those speeds should compensate for the lack of wireless charging or more battery capacity.

Operating System

Both phones pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets coupled with Qualcomm’s 5G modems. Accompanying the chipset is either 8 or 12GB RAM and 256GB for the X2 and 12GB and 512GB storage for the X2 Pro.

On the software side, the phones run ColorOS 7.1 on top of Android 10.

Cost

Find X2 Pro phones come in either Ocean Blue or Ceramic Black. Its Pro sibling comes in Ceramic Black or Vegan Leather Orange.

Prices start at €1,199 for the Find X2 Pro with the Find X2 coming in at €999.