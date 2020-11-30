Chris Brown is big winner at Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown walked away with four wins at the

Soul Train Awards, the most of any artiste at last evening’s ceremony.

Brown, who was nominated for seven awards, won Best R&B soul male artiste while his collaboration, Go Crazy, with Young Thug earned three awards including song of the year.

The coveted album of the year award was won by Summer Walker for her debut album Over It while Beyoncé won video of the year for Brown Skin Girl along with daughter Blue Ivy and Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Monica was also presented with the Lady of Soul Award.

See the complete list of winners below:

Song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Album of the year: Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, Brown Skin Girl

Best R&B/soul female artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/soul male artist: Chris Brown

Best collaboration performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Rhythm & bars award: Megan Thee Stallion, Savage

Best dance performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe

Lady of Soul award: Monica

Soul Train certified award: Brandy

Best new artiste: Snoh Aalegra