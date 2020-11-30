Chris Brown is big winner at Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown is big winner at Soul Train AwardsMonday, November 30, 2020
Chris Brown walked away with four wins at the
Soul Train Awards, the most of any artiste at last evening’s ceremony.
Brown, who was nominated for seven awards, won Best R&B soul male artiste while his collaboration, Go Crazy, with Young Thug earned three awards including song of the year.
The coveted album of the year award was won by Summer Walker for her debut album Over It while Beyoncé won video of the year for Brown Skin Girl along with daughter Blue Ivy and Saint Jhn and Wizkid.
Monica was also presented with the Lady of Soul Award.
See the complete list of winners below:
Song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Album of the year: Summer Walker, Over It
Video of the year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, Brown Skin Girl
Best R&B/soul female artist: H.E.R.
Best R&B/soul male artist: Chris Brown
Best collaboration performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Rhythm & bars award: Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Best dance performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin
The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe
Lady of Soul award: Monica
Soul Train certified award: Brandy
Best new artiste: Snoh Aalegra
