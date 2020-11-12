Chris Brown joins OnlyFans

Get ready to be blown away BUZZ fam, Breezy has joined OnlyFans. Yes, Chris Brown is the latest celebrity looking to take all your coins by joining the popular adult entertainment subscription-based platform.

Celebrities joining OnlyFans is apparently the thing now, as they explore ways of adding another stream of income during the pandemic. We foresee a time when this will no longer make the news.

Chris Brown made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night with a series of eye emojis and a link to his profile.

We don’t know what content this multi-talented artiste will be giving his millions of fans. Especially since all he gave us was a vague “Live legendary, love you alone, never leave” in his profile description.

But if you’re interested, then the subscription fee is US$20 per month.

Will you be subscribing?