Chris Evans uses accidental nude leak for good cause

Chris Evans uses accidental nude leak for good causeTuesday, September 15, 2020
|
The
Internet went haywire on the weekend after actor Chris Evans seemingly shared his
own nudes to Instagram.
Yes, even Captain America isnâ€™t safe from an accidental penile post. Â
And because siblings are just the worst, Chrisâ€™s brother,Â Scott, tweeted â€œWas off social media for the day yesterday. So. Whatâ€™d I miss?â€
While Googleâ€™s search engines were busy trying to help thousands find quickly deleted post that became a trending topic, the actor used the opportunity yesterday (September 14) to try and make a difference.
He tweeted, â€œNow that I have your attentionâ€¦.VOTE Nov 3rd!!!â€
The emoji-laced tweet was an encouragement to registered American voters to go to the polls in what will be an important election amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The November 3rd poll will see President Donald Trump take on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy