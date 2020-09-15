Chris Evans uses accidental nude leak for good cause

The

Internet went haywire on the weekend after actor Chris Evans seemingly shared his

own nudes to Instagram.

Yes, even Captain America isnâ€™t safe from an accidental penile post. Â

And because siblings are just the worst, Chrisâ€™s brother,Â Scott, tweeted â€œWas off social media for the day yesterday. So. Whatâ€™d I miss?â€

While Googleâ€™s search engines were busy trying to help thousands find quickly deleted post that became a trending topic, the actor used the opportunity yesterday (September 14) to try and make a difference.

He tweeted, â€œNow that I have your attentionâ€¦.VOTE Nov 3rd!!!â€

The emoji-laced tweet was an encouragement to registered American voters to go to the polls in what will be an important election amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The November 3rd poll will see President Donald Trump take on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.