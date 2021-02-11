Chris Gayle launches record label ahead of single release

Chris Gayle is set to continue his foray into music after he opening his own label, Triple Century Records.

Gayle has been active as a business person, having previously opened his popular watering hole, Triple Century Restaurant in St Andrew, Jamaica. However, it seems his love for music has pushed him to make a serious stride in the business.

Itâ€™s opening will be complemented by the release of a the first single, Blessings, under the label on the 15th of February.

Coming Soon… Man a Real G, No Joke! — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) #Blessings pic.twitter.com/4CCYvoJsu3February 6, 2021

Subsequent to that, Gayle informed fans that they can pre-order the track on a number of streaming platforms including Spotify and Tidal. He also provided a preview of what they can expect next week.

Previously, Gayle has had an active time on the music scene after securing a number of high profile collaborations including the recent effort, We Come Out Fi Party, with dancehall act Tanto Blacks. He also hopped on the remix for Too Hot Celebrity with England-based artiste Stylo G.

Gayle now follows on the heels of fellow cricketer Marlon Samuels to transition from the pitch to full-fledged artistes. Heâ€™s also replicating the move of friend and former sprinter, Usain Bolt, in setting up a label.