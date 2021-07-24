Chris Gayle on track with new Train Line single

West Indies Cricketer turned artiste Chris ‘UniverseBoss’ Gayle is staying on track musically with the release of a new single and video called Train Line.

The fresh faced recording artiste, who is proving that recording music is not simply a passing fad, is having fun with this Dancehall Soca inspired Track.

The beat was built by Triple Century records team member Camar Flava and was written to give fans something to dance to as parties are now being permitted here in Jamaica. With its fun high energy melody though, Gayle believes fans worldwide will enjoy dancing to this song.

“Everyone wants to have fun after this lockdown period, plus its summer so its party season and Train Line is a party song,” UniverseBoss explained

The high energy fun concept translated to the video as well, shot on the train line that runs through Milk River in Clarendon; the video is packed with dancers just enjoying themselves and Gayle as well doing the new dance move the Dirt Bounce.

“Dirt bounce is the hottest move in the street right now so I had to include Laa Lee and the Dirt Bounce dancers in this project as well, it’s all unity in dancehall,” Gayle added

Chris Gayle is also happy that his global collaboration with Indian Pop artiste Emiway has racked up over 36 million views since its April release. This only inspires the sportsman to continue contributing to the Dancehall culture with his Global influence.

“More music is on the way for sure and definitely more cricket to be played as well. Right now both music and sports give me joy so I will continue to balance both,” Gayle shared

The official video for Train Line can be viewed on Chris Gayle’s Vevo channel – Chris Gayle Universe.