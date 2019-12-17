Chris Gayle partners with MR. SE hair

International cricketer Chris Gayle has partnered with British luxury male haircare brand MR. SE (Something Else) to promote their products.

Gayle is an ambassador and co-owner of the brand. In a video posted on his Instagram, Gayle shared that he’s excited to be a part of the brand. “I’ve joined forces with MR SE, Something Else, and of course Chris Gayle is something else. I’m excited to get this product out there. The products are all about hair and beard,” he said.

He encouraged his over 3 million followers to get on the brand for Christmas.

MR. SE was launched in 2018 by renowned hairdresser Daniel James. The products are manufactured in the United Kingdom.