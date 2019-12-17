Chris Gayle partners with MR. SE hair

Chris Gayle partners with MR. SE hairTuesday, December 17, 2019
|
International cricketer Chris Gayle has partnered with British luxury male haircare brand MR. SE (Something Else) to promote their products.
Gayle is an ambassador and co-owner of the brand. In a video posted on his Instagram, Gayle shared that he’s excited to be a part of the brand. “I’ve joined forces with MR SE, Something Else, and of course Chris Gayle is something else. I’m excited to get this product out there. The products are all about hair and beard,” he said.
He encouraged his over 3 million followers to get on the brand for Christmas.
MR. SE was launched in 2018 by renowned hairdresser Daniel James. The products are manufactured in the United Kingdom.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy