Chris Gayle starstruck as Rihanna shows love to Windies Cricket Team

Bajan pop superstar Rihanna turned out to support the West Indies during the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2019 World Cup in England and the men’s cricket team couldn’t be happier with her appearance.

The Windies, who were playing their final group game against Sri Lanka on Monday, July 1, fought valiantly at the Riverside Ground in front of thousands of fans – one of which was the ‘Needed Me’ hitmaker.

View this post on Instagram It’s a Caribbean thing, Ask RiRi! @badgalriri it was pleasure meeting you ?. Thanks for the cheers and support! May god continue to bless you ???. I hope you take up the offer to come to my Birthday Party September 20th #40ShadesOfGayle #UniverseBoss ??? ? #NuffRespect ?? ?? ? @krisallyna333A post shared by KingGayle ? (@chrisgayle333) on Jul 2, 2019 at 4:21am PDT

After the game, Rihanna went to the locker room, where she was greeted by a beaming Jamaican star all-rounder Chris Gayle.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you,” Gayle said as he hugged the ‘Love On The Brain’ songstress warmly, handing her a signed cricket bat, before stopping to immortalize the moment in photos and videos.

A video of the encounter has been making the rounds on social media, as fans of both stars basked in the contagious buzz surrounding Rihanna’s visit.

Watch the video below: