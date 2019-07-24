Chris Gayle starstruck as Rihanna shows love to Windies Cricket Team

Chris Gayle starstruck as Rihanna shows love to Windies Cricket TeamWednesday, July 24, 2019
|
Bajan pop superstar Rihanna turned out to support the West Indies during the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2019 World Cup in England and the men’s cricket team couldn’t be happier with her appearance.
The Windies, who were playing their final group game against Sri Lanka on Monday, July 1, fought valiantly at the Riverside Ground in front of thousands of fans – one of which was the ‘Needed Me’ hitmaker.
After the game, Rihanna went to the locker room, where she was greeted by a beaming Jamaican star all-rounder Chris Gayle.
“It’s a pleasure to meet you,” Gayle said as he hugged the ‘Love On The Brain’ songstress warmly, handing her a signed cricket bat, before stopping to immortalize the moment in photos and videos.
A video of the encounter has been making the rounds on social media, as fans of both stars basked in the contagious buzz surrounding Rihanna’s visit.
Watch the video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy