Chris Martin ‘always comes through’, says CeCile on Father’s Day

When the mother

of your child praises you for being a good father – now that’s something!

Chris Martin is a very good father, that’s according to the mother of one of his children and former girlfriend, dancehall artiste Ce’Cile.

Ce’Cile took to Instagram on Father’s Day, June 21, to commend the Big Deal hit maker who is the father of her seven-year-old daughter Christiyana, affectionately called “Nana”.

“Happy Father’s day @iamchrismartin,” said Cecile on Instagram.

“Thank you for your 50% of a wonderful little human being. It’s not always perfect but we try. We try for the sake of our children who should see the very best human beings we can be. Thank you for always coming through for Nana,” added CeCile.

The two split in 2014 after about four years of dating.