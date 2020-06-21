Chris Martin ‘always comes through’, says CeCile on Father’s Day

Chris Martin ‘always comes through’, says CeCile on Father’s DaySunday, June 21, 2020
|
When the mother
of your child praises you for being a good father – now that’s something!
Chris Martin is a very good father, that’s according to the mother of one of his children and former girlfriend, dancehall artiste Ce’Cile.
Ce’Cile took to Instagram on Father’s Day, June 21, to commend the Big Deal hit maker who is the father of her seven-year-old daughter Christiyana, affectionately called “Nana”.
“Happy Father’s day @iamchrismartin,” said Cecile on Instagram.
“Thank you for your 50% of a wonderful little human being. It’s not always perfect but we try. We try for the sake of our children who should see the very best human beings we can be. Thank you for always coming through for Nana,” added CeCile.
The two split in 2014 after about four years of dating.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy