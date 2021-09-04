Chris Martin cops Billboard plaque

Chris Martin cops Billboard plaqueSaturday, September 04, 2021
|
Singer Christopher Martin has received a plaque from Billboard for his 2019 album, And Then. His sophomore album reached number one following its debut on the Billboard Reggae Album Charts.
Taking to Instagram, the You’ll Never Find artiste shared a video of him doing an unboxing of the plaque, seemingly unable to contain his excitement on this latest development in his career.
He also shared his feelings about the achievement below the post. “Remember up a country when mi did a climb tree…now I’m climbing charts!!! God good eeh,” he captioned the video.
He also thanked those who supported him along the way. “This one is for all of those who’ve been with me from the jump!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all!!! Love unuh from mi HEART!!! To everyone involved in this body of work I appreciate you all”.
And Then was a fifteen-track compilation that spawned several hits for the artiste in the form of Bun Fi Bun, ‘Is It Love‘ and Cant Sweet Again.
