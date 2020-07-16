Chris Tufton, Jamaica is one health crisis away from utter collapse

Jamaicaâ€™s ailing public health sector may

not have the wherewithal to withstand much more strain, as doctors continue to complain

about a dire lack of medication, dangerously long shifts and other issues threatening

to push medical practitioners to the brink.

I want Christopher Tufton to come and say doctors donâ€™t want to work in rural hospitals to my face. Mine. As well as all my colleagues who applied to same and was told they couldnâ€™t be accommodated.â€” JP (@JpM93) July 15, 2020

It is seemingly a situation Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, thinks is manageable as he outright rejected concerns that the island was experiencing a medication shortage.

Tufton, appearing on Television Jamaicaâ€™s (TVJ) All Angles programme on Wednesday (July 15), instantly became a trending topic on Twitter as local doctors and citizens watched in disbelief.

I have never seen Minister Tufton like this before. SO defensive and aggressive :â€” RUSHCAM (@RushCam) July 16, 2020

Itâ€™s a long-standing, unsustainable issue that is bound to have ripple-effects if our dedicated medical professionals leave for greener pastures, as the Dionne Jackson-Miller weekly series highlighted many grave conditions doctors juggle while working in the public health sector.

3.8 million a yearâ€¦â€” RissaRoyalŸ¦Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‘©Ÿ¾â€âš•ï¸ (@RissaRoyal) â€¦for 5 yearsâ€¦.fi end up as indentured servantsâ€¦July 16, 2020

In the eyes of many Jamaicans, doctors and citizens alike, the countryâ€™s situation couldnâ€™t be clearer: the island is in trouble, and its minister and senior advisors are out of touch with the needs of the people most affected and impacted.

From about 2014 I've been on this app talking about the failures of the then health minister. I said it earlier this week the biggest issue Tufton has is that he's so focused to appear perfect that he isn't admitting to the problems (he inherited) and fixing them.â€” Ibrahim (@ibkonteh) July 16, 2020

This issue has moved well past who did what and whoâ€™s to blame, and to the point where urgent intervention is needed before the system implodes. Already stretched thin, and made worse by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, just one straw will be enough to break the proverbial camelâ€™s back.

There are some serious systemic issues in the health system and I really and truly hope that rather than simply drag Tufton through the mud and call him a poor Minister, that we recognizing the problems exist at the level of central govt (MOHW) and regional level (RHA).â€” Minister of Batty Affairs (@GlenDivo) July 16, 2020

In case you were wondering, the problem is not limited to Kingston; in a recent interview, when pressed about the growing unavailability of jobs for doctors, Tufton insinuated that they spread their wings in CARICOM.

Imagine the country being in the middle of a pandemic and the health minister telling doctors to go elsewhere. â€” flowerchildŸŒ¸ (@sade_xxsd) pic.twitter.com/STUVTZVZJFJuly 15, 2020

You canâ€™t complain of a brain drain AND contribute to it at the same time. These are peopleâ€™s lives and this could just be a recipe for disaster being pressure-cooked underwater.

And it gets worse.

We havenâ€™t even begun to talk about the conditions for nurses, ancillary staff and the patients themselves.

Whatâ€™s more, it brings into focus how flawed and deeply siloed each facet of the public health system is from the wider societyâ€”and underscores the work that is still needed to fix the sector for the benefit of all.

This interview has highlighted and underscored to me that Minister Tufton is SEVERELY out of touch with what is happening in hospitals island wide. How can we have a representative who is unaware of the issues on the ground?â€” flowerchildŸŒ¸ (@sade_xxsd) July 16, 2020

Still, (and to his credit) Tufton has spearheaded many improvements to the Jamaican health sector, however, it will all be in vain if the most important members are demotivated, too tired, too sick or feel unvalued and leave to never return.