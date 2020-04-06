Chrissy Teigen has ‘more energy’ during self-isolation

Chrissy Teigen says she has “more energy” than ever during self-isolation amid coronavirus because she loves being indoors.

The 34-year-old model and her husband John Legend have been spending time at home with their two children—Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months—amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are finding self-isolation and social distancing to be mentally draining, Chrissy couldn’t be happier to be staying indoors.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres for an episode of her talk show on which Chrissy appeared via video link, the Chrissy’s Court star said: “It’s weird how much more energy I have. I feel like a real housewife now, because I spent three hours on my makeup, did nothing to my hair but I’m pretending that it’s just casual.

“You go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented, it’s unreal. “Obviously it’s just the most unreal situation ever but we’re holding up high.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Chrissy and John have temporarily relocated to a house by the beach, in order to try and make self-isolation easier on their children.