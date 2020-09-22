Christopher Martin and babymother Briani to release new song

Christopher Martin and babymother Briani to release new songTuesday, September 22, 2020

In a couple of days singer Christopher Martin and Briani, the mother of his son, will release a song called Platinum.
The track will be released on Thursday, September 24, but it is currently available for pre-order on iTunes.
â€œYou already know itâ€™s been a long time coming,â€ Briani said on Instagram recently.
In the song, Martin sings: â€œMi give yuh all a mi savings/ Give yuh mi heart out of mi chest/ Give yuh everything and nuh have nutten left/ Yuh file clean and yuh body blessed.â€
Briani responds, saying: â€œNah no mileage like yuh get mi from the dealer/ Hardly see mi face pon social media.â€
READ: Call her Briani: Singer Brittny Newman changes stage name
The female singer, who used to go by the stage name Brittny Newman, has done other songs like Whatâ€™s Good and Cuffin Season. In announcing her name change recently, she promised new music. Platinum is the first release since. Â
