Chronic Law to drop ‘Cold World’ for Cold Case records on Friday

When his brother was killed on New Year’s Eve 2019, producer Cold Case pledged that he would always honour his sibling’s memory. So he composed a new rhythm and gave it to dancehall star Chronic Law, and the deejay delivered a gem of a song, Cold World, that immediately struck an emotional chord with the young producer.

“When I heard the song, I just knew, it spoke to me in a deep way and brought back a lot of memories of my brother, that is why I dedicate this track to celebrate his life and memory. We live in a cold world for real,” Cold Case said.

Cold World forms part of the Chronic Law’s anthology of ‘cold stories’ about the tough street narratives that unfold in Jamaica. He has other songs in a similar vein such as Cold Dews, Cold Heart and Cold Stories.

The track artfully sums up the sentiments of the pain and absence he felt in the wake of a loved one’s death. Law’s lyrical genius is on display as he describes a hard knock life where shifting loyalties and wicked betrayals by close friends are commonplace.

The Law Boss seems to reference his own pain at the death of a loved one, as he croons: Mi no know where you gone/and mi caan get the truth all now/some ah say ah heaven, some ah say a hell.

Chronic Law raises the bar to a lyrical high as he depicts the cold world which exists in the tropical bliss of Jamaica. He deejays with sincerity: Cold World but mi de ya so, mi heart freezy/(freezy)man still a smile but nothing don’t easy/(big bredda) from yu gone leave we, wi hardly see realness/dawg, it cut but mi nah bleed/ these days is like mi no have feelings.

Later, he references his own personal losses when he sings: “My heart waan cry, the place flood,but the river still dry/nah no more tears, mi nah no more time/ and mi caan stop smile, dem waan hurt me/but mi alright/just wish yu coulda de ya sometime/ wish yu coulda de ya.

Cold World will be released on the Cold Case Records label on July 2.

Chronic Law has emerged as one of the leading voices of his generation. The deejay, who is a member of dancehall group, the 6ixx, has amassed a string of hit releases that include Bless Me and Hillside.

He is also one of dancehall’s most-streamed artistes, as he racked up 46.4m views on his songs in 2020, according to data from YouTube’s Music Charts & Insights.