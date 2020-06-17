Chronixx calls for a different kind of protest

As countries all over the world unite in protests against racial injustices, fueled by the death of George Floyd in America, Reggae artiste Chronixx, wants protesters to reexamine how they express their frustration with the system.

In an interview with BBC Newsbeat on Tuesday, the artiste urged the black community to find a way of protesting that will eliminate racial discrimination entirely.

“If you see someone protesting, and it resembles what was happening in the 90s, and the 80s, and the 70s, and the 60s, then just with your sense you can know that we still in need of something fresh,” he said.

Chronixx expressed that protesting alone cannot bring forth real change, it is rather, the actions that come after the protests, and each individual playing their part in changing society.

“That’s why I seh after the revolution must come the evolutionaries. These days what we need is active spirituality. ‘Cause Bob done fight already, X done fight already, and Rosa Parks mek we fly in first-class nice and steady. So if you want to go and fight that fight again, then alright,” he said.

“The only thing that can bring about real change is changing individuals. So many people trying to be an activist in society, these days what we need is active spirituality,” he added.