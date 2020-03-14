Chronixx drops â€˜Dela Moveâ€™, and fans are loving it

Chronixx has been out of the limelight in recent

months, but he returned to the fore on Friday with a new song called Dela Move.

In the track, Chronixx showed off his skills as a lyricist, as he flows through the song, building a vibe from beginning to the end.Â

Chronixxâ€™s message is clear, as he takes a shot at the â€˜hatersâ€™ whom he tags as being â€˜crab in a barrelâ€™.

The song also has an accompanying music video that is a perfect fit. The video sees the entertainer belting out lyrics around a raging fire, and in another scene, you see a young Chronixx rising above the challenges by metaphorically burning it.

Dela Move is the first track from Chronixxâ€™s upcoming album, Dela Splash, that is a follow-up to his 2017 Chronology album that was nominated for a Grammy award.

And fans are loving the new track.

â€œCHRONIXX!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ChronixxMusic BBC!!!!!!!! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ #delamove,â€ one person said on Twitter.

Another added: â€œDela Move video with the cane field scene, and Chronixx chanting that â€˜Jah never give the power to nuh baldhead manâ€™ is especially significant to me.â€

Having seen the video and heard the song, we can say that Chronixx is back to take on 2020 in legendary fashion.