Chronixx featured on Roc Nation compilation album

Chronixx featured on Roc Nation compilation albumSaturday, October 10, 2020
|
Jamaican reggae
star Chronixx is one of several international entertainers who have been
featured on Reprise, a Roc Nation compilation album.
Chronixx’s song on the album is called Another Youth.
The compilation, which has 10 other tracks, was released on Friday and includes songs from several acts like Rapsody, Vic Mensa, Jorja Smith, D Smoke, Ty Dolla Sign, Ambre and AJ Tracey.
It is understood that Roc Nation curated the album with songs that they believed would bring attention to social injustices.
“We are honored that so many great creatives were able to lend their genuine support, on what turned out to be an amazing project. As black music executives, we feel a project like this is not an option, but our duty,” Roc Nation co-presidents Shari Bryant and Omart Grant said in a recent statement.
Proceeds from the sale of the Reprise album will go to charities such as Gathering for Justice, Until Freedom, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project, Justice League and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Accountability Database Project.
