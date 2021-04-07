Chronixx says Popcaan has the best melodies in dancehall

Reggae singer Chronixx thinks dancehall artiste Popcaan has the best melodies in the industry right now.

He made the declaration in his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Popcaan have the craziest melodies in Jamaican music industry…I don’t understand where in the cosmos those arrangements of notes are coming from. Honestly,” Chronixx wrote.

He added; “Whatever you tune into bro…stay in tune wid dat!!! Melody and harmony is everything.”

Popcaan was very receptive to the compliment and reshared Chronixx’s story with the caption; “blessings chrondad, me a play the harp wid melody like david!!!”.