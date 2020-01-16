Chronixx to perform at St Kitts Music Festival

St. Kitts is pleased to announce that Chronixx will take the stage at the 24th annual St. Kitts Music Festival taking place June 24 – 28, 2020,

“Following a record-breaking St. Kitts Music Festival in 2019, our goal is to exceed expectations once again in 2020,” said Mr Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce.

“Chronixx is an exciting addition to the line-up of artists already confirmed and we look forward to yet another three nights of outstanding performances for the event’s 24th year.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “We have been breaking June air passenger arrivals records for the past two years in a row now as we have been growing our music festival as a key driver of inbound tourism at the start of summer. Therefore, we remain committed to continuing to add top local, regional and international artists to the event as we strive to achieve even greater results this year.”

Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival Damion Hobson commented, “The St. Kitts Music Festival is known for having a diverse range of international and local artists and the addition of Chronixx only adds to the event’s appeal. We look forward to the energy and vibe he will bring to the stage in 2020.”

Chronixx last performed at St. Kitts Music Festival in 2014. Now entering its 24th year, the St. Kitts Music Festival attracts both locals and visitors alike.

It features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music. Past artists have included such prominent acts as John Legend, Lionel Richie, Jason Derulo, Buju Banton, The Goo Goo Dolls, Trey Songz, T-Pain, Michael Bolton, R. City, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, Air Supply, Patti LaBelle, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Shaggy, Kelly Rowland, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin, Toni Braxton, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, King Konris, Stephen Marley, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, and Biggie Irie.