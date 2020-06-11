Chronixx to release new single today

Reggae

artiste Chronixx will drop some new music on today, June 11.

Earlier this week, Chronixx teased on Instagram (IG) that he would be releasing a new single featuring Kabaka Pyramid.

“Something new next week,” said Chronixx on Sunday.

Chronixx later shared in another post on the platform that the new single was called Same Prayer and encouraged fans to swipe on his post to see who would be featured.

This is not the first time Chronixx is teaming up with Kabaka Pyramid who was featured on his 2014 EP Dread and Terrible.

Kabaka Pyramid is also at the same time promoting the single Cane Field which is a collaboration that features Wayne Marshall and Jesse Royal.

Cane Field in the usual roots-revival movement style focuses on the issue of black oppression, painting a vivid picture of a society on the verge of an uprising and willing to risk it all to survive.

Cane Fields comes on the heels of Kabaka’s latest single Reggae Music.