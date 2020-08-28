Chubble! Popcaan rocks African outfit

Chubble! Popcaan rocks African outfitFriday, August 28, 2020
|
Popcaan is
no longer rocking his ‘unruly’ plaits, and on Friday he switched up his style even
more by wearing an African outfit.
Of course, he had to maintain his ‘cool’ image by adding coloured shades and sneakers.
“Wey me African fans them dey? #outside,” was how Popcaan captioned his photo on Instagram.
In his Instagram Story, he said: “African style we a kill dem wid today.”
While some people laughed, the outfit received many fire emojis with some persons expressing their love.
“Alright den me African king,” one user commented. “Kente looks good on you,” another added.
But Popcaan’s sister, Annalecia ‘Unruly Squid’ Sutherland, had questions. “I often asked myself if we really related because uuu a supmn else,” she said.
