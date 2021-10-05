Ciara joins Ten to One rum family led by Trinidadian businessman

RnB superstar Ciara, is now co-owner of Ten to One rum, a liquor brand started by Trinidad-born entrepreneur, Marc Farrell.

The singer made the announcement via her official Instagram page over the weekend.

Revealing that she was inspired by Farrell’s “mission to reinvigorate the rum category”, Ciara said from the first time she tasted Ten to One rum, she was blown away by the quality and knew she wanted to be an investor.

“When I was first introduced to @MarcFarrell12 I was immediately inspired by our shared sense of optimism and entrepreneurial drive. His mission to reinvigorate the rum category and challenge the status quo really resonated with me,” her caption read. “From my first sip of @TenToOneRum I was immediately transported, it’s quality and taste is exceptional! I’m excited to join him on this journey as an investor, co-owner, and Director of Ten To One and introduce new audiences to the dynamism and versatility of rum.”

Dubbing the partnership between himself and Ciara as a “major milestone”, Farrell on his official Instagram page said he was excited to welcome the Goodies singer to the Ten to One family.

“Happy 10/1 everybody! Today marks a major milestone for Ten To One, as we welcome my friend @ciara into the fold as an investor, co-owner and director of the brand. From our earliest conversations, @ciara and I immediately connected on Ten To One’s desire to challenge the status quo,” a part of his caption read. “Ultimately, we see the same opportunity — to continue to deliver a world-class product with a true sense of purpose, while introducing a new generation of consumers to the dynamism and versatility of rum.”

“I’m so thrilled to welcome @ciara to the Ten To One family and look forward to working together to reimagine the world of rum,” his post continued.

According to Trinidad newspaper, Guardian, Ten to One Rum was launched in New York in 2019, and was inspired by former Prime Minister Eric Williams’s famous quote, “one from ten leaves zero.” Since the announcement, Ciara has made several posts showcasing Ten to One rum.