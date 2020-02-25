Clarks and OVO partner on exclusive Wallabee line

Clarks and OVO partner on exclusive Wallabee lineTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
We may soon see dancehall artiste Popcaan rocking new Clarks with the impending release of bespoke Wallabees through an OVO and Clarks partnership.
Come tomorrow February 26, October’s Very Own and English footwear maker Clarks Originals will make available three different colours of the popular Wallabee Lo shoes to the public.
The three will be done in premium suede and comes in classic black, neon green and orange but otherwise the shoes retain core facets of design that Wallabees are known for.
The shoes will also sport the OVO owl branding on the back of each shoe but the Clarks fob will be accompanied by an OVO fob to ensure that persons know what they are purchasing.
This isn’t the first time that OVO has reached out to Clarks for a partnership. In 2018, a series of winter-ready boots were released out of that collaboration.
The shoes will be available on OVO’s website and other select locations.
