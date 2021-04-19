Clarks releases mini-documentary on Jamaica’s love affair with their shoes

British footwear brand Clarks has again sought to show its appreciation for Jamaica’s love affair with the brand.

The company today released a documentary about the brand’s close association with the Caribbean Island.

The documentary is entitled ‘Clarks and Jamaica’ and features a number of Jamaican music and sporting icons.

Jamaican musicians Koffee, Protoge, Lila Ike, Sevana, and NoMaddz, along with football star Raheem Sterling, are part of the group that shares insight on the historic relationship between Jamaica and the shoes in the 10-minute long feature.

“The connection between Clarks and Jamaica goes back a long way. To celebrate this special relationship, we spoke to some of the biggest names in Jamaican culture to find out what Clarks means to them,” the company wrote below a snippet of the video on its Instagram page.

Also of note is that Clarks has indicated that it will be working with Koffee’s Families Rule/ MTLT charity.

“We want to give back to a place that has given us so much. So we’ve teamed up with Koffee and her Families Rule/ MTLT charity that strives to empower kids through mentorship and scholarships” it continued in the post.

In March the company released three modified versions of the shoes – the popular Wallabee, the Desert Boot and the Desert Trek – in the Jamaican colours to much fanfare and hype, with several personalities, including Wayne Marshall, getting a pair.

Clarks has been a mainstay of Jamaican fashion and culture for decades for both men and women. Adults and children alike can be seen walking the Jamaican roadways decked in a pair of Clarks.

The shoe brand is also ingrained in the country’s popular music, with different artistes paying homage to the brand. Vybz Kartel’s 2010 hit track Clarks, which featured Popcaan, saw massive demand for the iconic footwear in the country. More recently dancehall act Jahvilliani also did a musical ode to the shoe with Clarks Pon Foot.