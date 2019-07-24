Clarks shoes back in the limelight

Clarks shoes back in the limelightWednesday, July 24, 2019
|
In 2010, the Clarks brand of shoes got such a boost that persons were literally falling over themselves to acquire a pair or two.
This was due to songs done by dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel and Popcaan that drove Jamaicans and others across the world to spend their money on English manufactured kicks.
All seeking to make the most of that opportunity to sell one of the most coveted footwear during that time.
Over time Clarks continues to be one of the must-wear shoe brands for a number of Jamaicans and while it has seen competition from the likes of Kickers and others, it continues to hold its own.
More recently the Wallabee and the L stitch have resurged in high demand with dancehall artiste Jahvillani of the Wile Side Government clique dropping his popular track ‘Clarks pon foot’.
Since the release of his single, he has gotten the endorsement of the Clarks brand after a post on their social media page called the song the anthem of the summer.
Since then, persons have been actively tracking the prices of the shoes, with some expecting to see some increases as the shoes again ride a monster wave of popularity in the country that generally loves the shoe brand.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy