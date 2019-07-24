Clarks shoes back in the limelight

In 2010, the Clarks brand of shoes got such a boost that persons were literally falling over themselves to acquire a pair or two.

This was due to songs done by dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel and Popcaan that drove Jamaicans and others across the world to spend their money on English manufactured kicks.

All seeking to make the most of that opportunity to sell one of the most coveted footwear during that time.

Over time Clarks continues to be one of the must-wear shoe brands for a number of Jamaicans and while it has seen competition from the likes of Kickers and others, it continues to hold its own.

More recently the Wallabee and the L stitch have resurged in high demand with dancehall artiste Jahvillani of the Wile Side Government clique dropping his popular track ‘Clarks pon foot’.

Since the release of his single, he has gotten the endorsement of the Clarks brand after a post on their social media page called the song the anthem of the summer.

Jamaica and Clarks go way back and the movement continues. Massive love to @jahvillani for this summer anthem 'Clarks Pon Foot'.

Since then, persons have been actively tracking the prices of the shoes, with some expecting to see some increases as the shoes again ride a monster wave of popularity in the country that generally loves the shoe brand.