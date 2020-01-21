Jamaica Classic Car Club stages first show for 2020

Jamaica Classic Car Club stages first show for 2020Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The Jamaica Classic Car Club (JCCC) got off to a great start with a packed outing, their first for 2020, on January 19 at Hope Gardens, St Andrew.
From early afternoon, a large crowd mingled together amidst the stunning showcase of classic vehicles. Those young stopped to grab plenty of selfies with the classics, while the older persons at the gardens gathered to relive memories of vehicles from their generation.
There was plenty to choose from, as the JCCC brought out a wide range of cars for display. One such vehicle was the 1934 Morris Minor of Jetcon Corporation Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Jackson, making its public debut a club event.
This 1934 Morris Minor is a prized collectable for Jetcon Corporation Ltd’s Managing Director, Andrew Jackson. (Photo: Nichola Beckford)
“I brought it in from England just under a year ago,” Jackson said.
Jackson explained he’d always been a fan of that style of vintage car, and previously had a 1934 Morris Minor to restore.
“I took too long to get around to it and it was too far gone for restoration.”
The Morris uses an 850cc flat-head four-cylinder motor making around 30bhp. It uses a manual three-speed gearbox. Other than a few electrical gremlins Jackson has been enjoying his ownership.
“It drives as it is here. I don’t have any major restoration plans because of the condition. It’s just to fix the small niggles here and there.”
Check out more highlights from the signature event in our gallery.
