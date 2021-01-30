Coachella cancelled, again!

Music fans will have to wait a while

longer before returning to Coachella.

The annual music festival has had its April dates cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Dr Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County where the festival is held annually.

Itâ€™s the third time the dates are being scrapped after previously seeing dates in April and October last year get pulled to the virus.

No new dates have been announced for the two-weekend festival which was scheduled to have Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine perform.