Coachella likely to be cancelled; acts asked to perform next year

Coachella likely to be cancelled; acts asked to perform next yearThursday, May 28, 2020
Ticketholders to the delayed
Coachella music festival may have to wait even longer than the rescheduled
October 2020 date.
Coachella organisers have reportedly asked performers for the festival to play in 2021 instead, a sign that the annual event will likely be cancelled this year.
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were booked to headline the two-weekend show in the California desert town of Indio that was moved from its April date due to the coronavirus.
Not every performer was asked to return for next yearâ€™s staging, according to a Bloomberg report. While some have agreed to the request, others have not as yet due to financial and health reasons, the report said.
With the US surpassing more than 100,000 deaths from the virus yesterday and hundreds of thousands more still infected, staging the event would have been a long shot with number of spectators in attendance.
Coachella is the largest music festival in the US, attracting some 200,000 people, and generates as much as US$100 million in sales.
