Coffee with a view: Starbucks opens new location in Ocho Rios

Another cup of coffee, please?

Starbucks Coffee is now serving up flavourful beverages with a scenic seaside view at its new location at Island Village in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

One of the founders of Caribbean Coffee Baristas, Adam Stewart, speaking with BUZZ said: “Once again this signifies the changing of the status quo and is another signal of our confidence in Jamaica.

“This Starbucks located in Ocho Rios’s Island Village will be our second beachfront store. It is a superb location, right next to the cruise ship pier and so should see tourism traffic as well as being well-positioned to serve Jamaican coffee drinkers in Ocho Rios.”

He added that the building has a very unique design with a stunning feature-wall created by Fiona Godfrey.

The new location has partners who are trained internationally in the Starbucks standards and will bring the warmth and passion of Jamaica to each and every customer.

Look out for our exclusive behind the scenes tour of this new chill spot.