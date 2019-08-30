Coffee with a view: Starbucks opens new location in Ocho Rios

Coffee with a view: Starbucks opens new location in Ocho RiosFriday, August 30, 2019
|
Another cup of coffee, please?
Starbucks Coffee is now serving up flavourful beverages with a scenic seaside view at its new location at Island Village in Ocho Rios, St Ann.
One of the founders of Caribbean Coffee Baristas, Adam Stewart, speaking with BUZZ said: “Once again this signifies the changing of the status quo and is another signal of our confidence in Jamaica.
“This Starbucks located in Ocho Rios’s Island Village will be our second beachfront store. It is a superb location, right next to the cruise ship pier and so should see tourism traffic as well as being well-positioned to serve Jamaican coffee drinkers in Ocho Rios.”
He added that the building has a very unique design with a stunning feature-wall created by Fiona Godfrey.
The new location has partners who are trained internationally in the Starbucks standards and will bring the warmth and passion of Jamaica to each and every customer.
Look out for our exclusive behind the scenes tour of this new chill spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy