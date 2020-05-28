‘Come home, my queen’: Reggae icon Bunny Wailer pleads for wife’s safe return

Veteran reggae artiste Bunny Wailer continues

to plead for his wife, Jean Watt’s safe return after the 70-year-old woman went

missing last Saturday (May 23).

Adding a cash incentive for anyone who might know Watt’s whereabouts, Bunny Wailer said Watt has short-term memory issues and has not been seen since.

“FAMILY EMERGENCY…My Queen, Jean Watt left our home in Washington Gardens yesterday afternoon, wherein she has a short term memory disability. We are asking everyone particularly in Kingston, Portmore & Spanish Town to look out for her as that is where the public transportation off Washington Boulevard near the home leads to,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Watt was last seen in the Washington Gardens area of St Andrew wearing a black top, brown skirt and sandals.

She is five-feet, three inches tall and has dreadlocked hair.

Anyone who may have seen Watt or know her last whereabouts is being urged to call the police emergency number 119 or 876-850-4403.