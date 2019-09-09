Come out of the vehicle! Students urged to avoid reckless drivers

Come out of the vehicle! Students urged to avoid reckless driversMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Director of the Road Safety Unit,
Kenute Hare, is imploring students not to get into taxis and buses operated by
reckless drivers.
“Don’t allow anybody to ‘bun up’ any speedometer with you. If you know anybody, who drive bad, come out of the vehicle. Come out. Life is sweet, life is nice. It is better to be here alive and here walking freely than in a hospital,” he said.
He was addressing wards of the Mount Olivet Boys’ Home in Walderston, Manchester, at a recent Career Day activity.
He told the boys that many road crashes resulted from human error and encouraged them to think about their own safety as they traverse the roads daily. He noted that making the wrong decision about which vehicle they enter could have a serious impact on their lives, robbing them of their future.
“Do you know how many children are disadvantaged because of traffic crashes? Lives have been destroyed in this country because of traffic crashes. Traffic crashes bring suffering and disaster,” he stressed.
