Comedian Majah Hype had a heart attack

Popular comedian Majah Hype suffered a mild heart attack recently. He revealed the distressing ordeal in an

“I did have a mild heart attack. It’s very serious people that you take care of yourself, take care of your health,” he said.

The comedian had requested fans to pray for him in a previous Instagram post that showed him laying in a hospital bed. A few days later he was thanking them for their prayers and declaring that he was blessed and highly favoured.

In his Instagram Live, he explained what happened.

“I was in the house, and I started throwing up in the kitchen and when I got up from throwing up I felt dizzy and passed out,” he said. “My kids called the ambulance, and when the ambulance came they did an EKG on me right away. When they did the EKG, they said that my heart rate was a little funny and they need to bring me to the hospital.”

“On my way to the hospital and everything, me and the guy was talking, and he was just like ‘what’s going on with you, you’re young why is this happening?’ And I was just telling him that I have just been stressing over a lot of things, a lot of things haven’t been going my way, a lot of things haven’t been right so I’ve just been stressing over certain things. And he was like ‘Yo, you gotta chill’,” he continued.

Stop stressing

Coming out of the experience, Majah Hype has a sombre warning for his followers. “People learn not to stress over nothing life is short. I don’t care how bad you think things are, somebody else have it worst-stress over nothing,” he said.

“If something is stressing you out, remove it from your life. I don’t care if it’s a car, I don’t care if its a high rent bill.”

Acknowledging the mental strain that this year has placed on everyone, Majah Hype expressed gratitude that he was able to come out of the ordeal alive.

“To be here right now ad still be able to talk to you guys and still have good energy, I think that’s one of the most important things right now.”