Comedian Trabass reveals relationship was fake

Comedian Trabass reveals relationship was fakeWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Not everything you see on the Internet is real, and online comedian Trabass has proved this to be true by revealing that his relationship with ‘girlfriend’ Kay was a sham.
The popular vlogger showed the receipts comprising videos and screenshots in his latest upload, as he explained why he chose to stage the relationship since October.
Under the spotlight
Prior to posting a photo with Kay late last year, Trabass told fans he was dating a woman he had nicknamed “S”. He shared he wanted to keep his new relationship under wraps, as his marriage with Deannee was always under the spotlight.
“Between October and January mi and Kay decide fi do a little social experiment. Basically di whole a unuh know mi last relationship did open like an open book, so this time mi seh mi did a go tek a different approach and mi know mi tell unuh seh mi never did a go post my girl, but mi did post Kay and seh a mi girlfriend,” he said in the video.
Gain followers
He said that while his purpose was to highlight how people can fake their reality on the Internet, he did gain followers in the process.
“Big up Kay cause after mi announce seh me and Kay deh together mi views dem climb up. Mi nah go lie, everything else pick up after that,” he said. “Weh come outta dis was exposure for me, bigging up Kay’s business and people weh waan faas. Everybody love fi see wah gwaan inna people business.”
He added that he is still with “S”, and said he will continue to keep his relationship private.
“Mi just want unuh respect the views pon mi relationship wherever mi a go wid it. If mi decide mi nah put out the girl, I’m not putting out the girl,” Trabass said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy