Common Kings hits Billboard with ‘Queen Majesty’Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A remake of the classic Queen Majesty song by American reggae band Common Kings debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart. The song also features Sammy Johnson and The Green.
Common Kings have charted five titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Summer Anthem reached No. 4, while #weontour Soundtrack hit No. 7. The EP Hits and Mrs. stalled at No. 2, so too One Day. Lost in Paradise is their sole chart-topper. It earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2017.
Toast by Koffee leads the Reggae Digital Song Sales chart for a 13th non-consecutive week. It has been inside the chart for 50 weeks.
Last week’s chart-topper, Trust by Buju Banton, falls to No. 7.
Buju Banton in a scene from his Trust music video.
On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, World On Fire by Stick Figure returns to the top spot, while Local Motion by Pepper (No. 4) and Black And White by The Green (No. 9) are re-entries.
This week’s Billboard Top 10 Reggae Albums:
1. World On Fire – Stick Figure
2. Ways Of The World – The Movement
3. Heavy Rain – Lee Scratch Perry
4. Local Motion – Pepper
5. Hybrid – Collie Buddz
6. Strictly The Best Vol 60 – Various Artistes
7. Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse
8. Gone Raw – The Expendables
9. Black and White – The Green
10. Rapture (EP) – Koffee
